Numerai GP LLC Has $3.36 Million Holdings in Teekay Tankers Ltd. (NYSE:TNK)

Numerai GP LLC lessened its position in shares of Teekay Tankers Ltd. (NYSE:TNK – Free Report) by 34.3% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 80,585 shares of the shipping company’s stock after selling 42,019 shares during the quarter. Teekay Tankers accounts for about 1.1% of Numerai GP LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Numerai GP LLC’s holdings in Teekay Tankers were worth $3,355,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in TNK. Pale Fire Capital SE acquired a new position in shares of Teekay Tankers during the second quarter valued at $20,904,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Teekay Tankers in the second quarter valued at about $9,508,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Teekay Tankers by 35.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,675,406 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $46,140,000 after buying an additional 437,348 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Teekay Tankers by 706.1% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 369,594 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $14,130,000 after buying an additional 323,746 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP lifted its stake in Teekay Tankers by 61.9% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 583,416 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $17,975,000 after buying an additional 223,057 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.68% of the company’s stock.

Get Teekay Tankers alerts:

Teekay Tankers Trading Down 1.4 %

Shares of Teekay Tankers stock traded down $0.75 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $54.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 786,587 shares, compared to its average volume of 535,157. Teekay Tankers Ltd. has a 12 month low of $35.00 and a 12 month high of $64.42. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $56.10 and a 200 day moving average of $48.82. The company has a market capitalization of $1.84 billion, a PE ratio of 3.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of -0.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 3.58 and a quick ratio of 3.18.

Teekay Tankers Announces Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 1st. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.85%. Teekay Tankers’s payout ratio is presently 6.73%.

Several research firms have weighed in on TNK. Evercore ISI cut their target price on Teekay Tankers from $77.00 to $73.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 target price on shares of Teekay Tankers in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Teekay Tankers from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $56.00 to $72.00 in a report on Friday, January 19th.

View Our Latest Analysis on TNK

Teekay Tankers Company Profile

(Free Report)

Teekay Tankers Ltd. provides marine transportation services to oil industries in Bermuda and internationally. The company offers voyage and time charter services; and offshore ship-to-ship transfer services of commodities primarily crude oil and refined oil products, as well as liquid gases and various other products.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TNK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Teekay Tankers Ltd. (NYSE:TNK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Teekay Tankers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teekay Tankers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.