Numerai GP LLC Has $3.49 Million Position in Applied Digital Co. (NASDAQ:APLD)

Numerai GP LLC boosted its holdings in Applied Digital Co. (NASDAQ:APLD – Free Report) by 370.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 558,450 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 439,719 shares during the period. Applied Digital makes up about 1.2% of Numerai GP LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Numerai GP LLC owned approximately 0.53% of Applied Digital worth $3,485,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Trellus Management Company LLC lifted its holdings in Applied Digital by 5.4% in the third quarter. Trellus Management Company LLC now owns 80,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $499,000 after buying an additional 4,126 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in Applied Digital by 15.6% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 31,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,000 after buying an additional 4,233 shares during the period. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in Applied Digital by 73.6% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 23,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,000 after purchasing an additional 10,002 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Applied Digital in the third quarter worth $68,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Applied Digital in the third quarter worth $74,000. 53.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Applied Digital

In other news, Director Virginia Moore sold 15,000 shares of Applied Digital stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.87, for a total value of $73,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 178,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $869,928.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 75,000 shares of company stock valued at $354,450. Corporate insiders own 23.70% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 target price on shares of Applied Digital in a report on Thursday, February 8th.

Applied Digital Trading Down 6.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:APLD traded down $0.29 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $4.05. 4,405,962 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,912,541. Applied Digital Co. has a fifty-two week low of $1.74 and a fifty-two week high of $11.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $5.87.

Applied Digital (NASDAQ:APLD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 16th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $42.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.78 million. Applied Digital had a negative return on equity of 31.26% and a negative net margin of 28.94%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Applied Digital Co. will post -0.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Applied Digital

Applied Digital Corporation designs, develops, and operates datacenters in North America. Its datacenters provide digital infrastructure solutions to the high-performance computing industry. The company also provides artificial intelligence cloud services, high performance computing datacenter hosting, and crypto datacenter hosting services.

