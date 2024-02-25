Numerai GP LLC Increases Stock Position in Banner Co. (NASDAQ:BANR)

Numerai GP LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Banner Co. (NASDAQ:BANR – Free Report) by 131.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 98,819 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 56,067 shares during the period. Banner accounts for approximately 1.4% of Numerai GP LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Numerai GP LLC’s holdings in Banner were worth $4,188,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Carmel Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Banner in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Banner in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its position in Banner by 126.7% in the 2nd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 501 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its position in Banner by 923.0% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 757 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 683 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in Banner in the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Institutional investors own 84.88% of the company’s stock.

Get Banner alerts:

Insider Activity at Banner

In related news, VP James P.G. Mclean sold 1,733 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.03, for a total value of $86,701.99. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 18,895 shares in the company, valued at approximately $945,316.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Banner Price Performance

BANR stock traded down $0.01 on Friday, hitting $44.48. 91,032 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 182,537. Banner Co. has a 1-year low of $39.31 and a 1-year high of $64.68. The stock has a market cap of $1.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.35 and a beta of 1.05. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $49.01 and a 200-day moving average of $45.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Banner (NASDAQ:BANR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $152.46 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $155.54 million. Banner had a net margin of 24.61% and a return on equity of 12.96%. On average, analysts forecast that Banner Co. will post 4.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Banner Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 7th were given a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 6th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.32%. Banner’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.02%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on BANR shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price objective on shares of Banner from $58.00 to $54.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 22nd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Banner from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 1st. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Banner from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Banner currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $53.75.

Read Our Latest Report on Banner

Banner Company Profile

(Free Report)

Banner Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Banner Bank that provide commercial banking and financial products and services to individuals, businesses, and public sector entities in the United States. It accepts various deposit instruments, including interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, regular savings accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as treasury management services and retirement savings plans.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BANR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Banner Co. (NASDAQ:BANR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Banner Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banner and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.