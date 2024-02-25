Numerai GP LLC Makes New $3.75 Million Investment in Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ)

Numerai GP LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 77,170 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,750,000. Nasdaq makes up about 1.2% of Numerai GP LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cresset Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Nasdaq by 4.5% in the first quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 1,717 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $306,000 after buying an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Horizon Investments LLC boosted its stake in Nasdaq by 8.3% in the first quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 1,120 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $200,000 after buying an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC boosted its stake in Nasdaq by 0.4% in the first quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 29,446 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,247,000 after buying an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Nasdaq by 1.7% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,142 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,273,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. boosted its stake in Nasdaq by 10.6% in the second quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 1,360 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $207,000 after buying an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.47% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have weighed in on NDAQ shares. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $58.00 price objective on shares of Nasdaq in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $82.00 price objective on shares of Nasdaq in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. StockNews.com downgraded Nasdaq from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Nasdaq from $70.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on Nasdaq from $56.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.20.

Nasdaq Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ NDAQ traded up $0.09 during trading on Friday, reaching $56.65. The company had a trading volume of 1,346,114 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,420,705. Nasdaq, Inc. has a 12-month low of $46.88 and a 12-month high of $60.72. The stock has a market cap of $32.59 billion, a PE ratio of 26.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.94. The business’s 50-day moving average is $56.83 and its 200 day moving average is $53.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The financial services provider reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.02. Nasdaq had a return on equity of 19.28% and a net margin of 17.48%. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.08 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.64 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Nasdaq, Inc. will post 2.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Nasdaq Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 14th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 13th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.55%. Nasdaq’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.71%.

Nasdaq Company Profile

Nasdaq, Inc operates as a technology company that serves capital markets and other industries worldwide. It operates in three segments: Market Platforms, Capital Access Platforms, and Anti-Financial Crime. The Market Platforms segment trading services, including equity derivative trading and clearing, cash equity trading, fixed income and commodities trading and clearing, and trade management service businesses.

Featured Stories

