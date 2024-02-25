Numerai GP LLC Sells 130,566 Shares of Alphatec Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEC)

Numerai GP LLC lowered its stake in Alphatec Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEC – Free Report) by 30.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 301,412 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 130,566 shares during the quarter. Alphatec comprises approximately 1.3% of Numerai GP LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Numerai GP LLC owned 0.22% of Alphatec worth $3,909,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BluePath Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alphatec in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Alphatec in the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Alphatec in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alphatec in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, RiverPark Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alphatec in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $53,000. 67.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently commented on ATEC. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Alphatec in a research report on Friday, February 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $26.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Alphatec from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of Alphatec from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Alphatec from $23.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Alphatec has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.63.

In other Alphatec news, EVP David Sponsel sold 2,500 shares of Alphatec stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total transaction of $37,500.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 555,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,329,200. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Alphatec news, EVP David Sponsel sold 2,500 shares of Alphatec stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total transaction of $37,500.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 555,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,329,200. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Scott Lish sold 11,963 shares of Alphatec stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.34, for a total transaction of $183,512.42. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 538,240 shares in the company, valued at $8,256,601.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 37,283 shares of company stock valued at $572,271 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 29.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ATEC traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $15.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,542,770 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,258,782. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $15.45 and a 200 day moving average of $13.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.08 billion, a PE ratio of -10.11 and a beta of 1.67. Alphatec Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.66 and a twelve month high of $19.14.

Alphatec Holdings, Inc, a medical technology company, designs, develops, and advances technologies for the surgical treatment of spinal disorders. It manufactures and sells implants and instruments through third-party suppliers. The company offers SafeOp Neural InformatiX System, an Alpha InformatiX product platform; Sigma PTP Access and Patient Positioning System; split-blade retractors; Sigma-ALIF Access System, a procedure-specific access system; EOS imaging system that provides full-body imaging; spinal implants and fixation systems; and NanoTec and Calibrate PSX, as well as various standalone implants for height restoration and stabilization.

