Numerai GP LLC Sells 421,464 Shares of Nordic American Tankers Limited (NYSE:NAT)

Numerai GP LLC decreased its position in Nordic American Tankers Limited (NYSE:NAT – Free Report) by 27.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,096,592 shares of the shipping company’s stock after selling 421,464 shares during the quarter. Nordic American Tankers makes up approximately 1.5% of Numerai GP LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Numerai GP LLC owned about 0.53% of Nordic American Tankers worth $4,518,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new position in Nordic American Tankers during the third quarter valued at about $846,000. Greylin Investment Management Inc grew its position in Nordic American Tankers by 11.1% during the third quarter. Greylin Investment Management Inc now owns 1,108,160 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $4,566,000 after buying an additional 110,274 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp bought a new position in Nordic American Tankers during the second quarter valued at about $380,000. Clear Street Markets LLC grew its position in Nordic American Tankers by 308.0% during the third quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 184,400 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $760,000 after buying an additional 139,200 shares during the period. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. bought a new position in Nordic American Tankers during the third quarter valued at about $47,000. Institutional investors own 42.98% of the company’s stock.

Get Nordic American Tankers alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of Nordic American Tankers from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th.

Nordic American Tankers Stock Performance

NYSE NAT traded down $0.09 during trading on Friday, hitting $4.02. 3,314,801 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,729,613. The stock has a market capitalization of $839.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.18 and a beta of -0.06. Nordic American Tankers Limited has a 12-month low of $3.26 and a 12-month high of $4.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.81. The business has a 50 day moving average of $4.32 and a 200-day moving average of $4.21.

Nordic American Tankers (NYSE:NAT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 29th. The shipping company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $48.04 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $53.04 million. Nordic American Tankers had a net margin of 42.78% and a return on equity of 21.50%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Nordic American Tankers Limited will post 0.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Nordic American Tankers Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 20th were issued a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.97%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 19th. Nordic American Tankers’s payout ratio is 42.86%.

Nordic American Tankers Company Profile

(Free Report)

Nordic American Tankers Limited, a tanker company, acquires and charters double-hull tankers in Bermuda and internationally. It operates a fleet of 19 Suezmax crude oil tankers. The company was incorporated in 1995 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nordic American Tankers Limited (NYSE:NAT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Nordic American Tankers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nordic American Tankers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.