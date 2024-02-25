Numerai GP LLC Sells 944,769 Shares of Vimeo, Inc. (NASDAQ:VMEO)

Numerai GP LLC reduced its stake in Vimeo, Inc. (NASDAQ:VMEO – Free Report) by 51.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 877,698 shares of the company’s stock after selling 944,769 shares during the quarter. Numerai GP LLC owned about 0.53% of Vimeo worth $3,107,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Vimeo by 3,726.9% during the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 9,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 8,870 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vimeo in the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. Capstone Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vimeo in the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new stake in Vimeo in the third quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Oak Thistle LLC bought a new stake in Vimeo in the third quarter worth about $50,000. 84.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Vimeo Stock Down 0.7 %

VMEO stock traded down $0.03 during trading on Friday, hitting $3.97. 1,658,295 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,743,269. The firm has a market capitalization of $665.45 million, a P/E ratio of 30.54 and a beta of 1.99. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.73. Vimeo, Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.02 and a 1 year high of $4.85.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Vimeo ( NASDAQ:VMEO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $105.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $102.37 million. Vimeo had a net margin of 5.28% and a return on equity of 6.18%. Vimeo's revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.03) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Vimeo, Inc. will post -0.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $4.00 target price (down from $7.00) on shares of Vimeo in a research report on Friday, January 5th.

Vimeo Company Profile

Vimeo, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides video software solutions worldwide. The company provides the video tools through a software-as-a-service model, which enables its users to create, collaborate, and communicate with video on a single platform. It also offers over-the-top OTT streaming and monetization services; AI-driven video creation and editing tools; and interactive and shoppable video tools.

