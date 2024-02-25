Numerai GP LLC Takes $5.83 Million Position in Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI)

Numerai GP LLC bought a new position in shares of Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI – Free Report) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 24,274 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,831,000. Valmont Industries accounts for 1.9% of Numerai GP LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Hamel Associates Inc. raised its stake in Valmont Industries by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Hamel Associates Inc. now owns 22,607 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,430,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp raised its stake in Valmont Industries by 34.5% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 124,682 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,950,000 after acquiring an additional 31,962 shares during the period. Boston Partners raised its stake in Valmont Industries by 861.1% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 90,651 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $21,383,000 after acquiring an additional 81,219 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp raised its stake in Valmont Industries by 12.1% in the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 1,122 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $269,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the period. Finally, Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. raised its stake in Valmont Industries by 17.1% in the 2nd quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. now owns 41,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $11,933,000 after acquiring an additional 6,000 shares during the period. 84.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on VMI. StockNews.com upgraded Valmont Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. DA Davidson raised Valmont Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $230.00 to $290.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Valmont Industries from $264.00 to $266.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Valmont Industries currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $278.00.

Shares of NYSE VMI traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $219.01. 172,984 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 175,882. The company has a market cap of $4.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.49, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.05. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $229.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $229.38. The company has a current ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. Valmont Industries, Inc. has a 12-month low of $188.63 and a 12-month high of $335.60.

Valmont Industries (NYSE:VMI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The industrial products company reported $3.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.08 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1,000.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. Valmont Industries had a return on equity of 20.69% and a net margin of 3.44%. Valmont Industries’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.46 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Valmont Industries, Inc. will post 15.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Valmont Industries, Inc produces and sells metal products in the United States, Australia, Brazil, Denmark, and internationally. The company operates through two segments: Infrastructure and Agriculture. It manufactures and distributes steel, pre-stressed concrete, composite, and hybrid structures for lighting, transportation, and telecommunications equipment, as well as electrical transmission, distribution, substations, and renewable energy generation equipment; and provides coatings services to preserve metal products.

