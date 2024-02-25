NuScale Power Co. (NYSE:SMR) Shares Acquired by McGowan Group Asset Management Inc.

McGowan Group Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of NuScale Power Co. (NYSE:SMR – Free Report) by 11.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 105,279 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,993 shares during the period. McGowan Group Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in NuScale Power were worth $516,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in NuScale Power by 54.2% in the third quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 3,219,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,774,000 after purchasing an additional 1,132,131 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in NuScale Power by 63.8% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,167,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,539,000 after purchasing an additional 1,233,898 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in NuScale Power by 11.2% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,983,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,619,000 after purchasing an additional 301,548 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in NuScale Power by 6.2% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,465,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,118,000 after purchasing an additional 85,076 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new stake in NuScale Power in the second quarter worth $10,090,000. 10.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SMR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on shares of NuScale Power in a report on Monday, January 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $4.25 price target for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on shares of NuScale Power in a report on Monday, January 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $4.25 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $8.50.

NuScale Power Stock Up 2.8 %

Shares of SMR traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $2.60. 950,589 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,639,808. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $2.78 and its 200 day moving average is $3.95. NuScale Power Co. has a 1-year low of $1.81 and a 1-year high of $10.47.

About NuScale Power

NuScale Power Corporation engages in the development and sale of modular light water reactor nuclear power plants to supply energy for electrical generation, district heating, desalination, hydrogen production, and other process heat applications. It offers NuScale Power Module (NPM), a water reactor that can generate 77 megawatts of electricity (MWe); and VOYGR power plant designs for three facility sizes that are capable of housing from one to four and six or twelve NPMs.

