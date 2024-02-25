NuVista Energy Ltd. (TSE:NVA) Receives C$15.03 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

NuVista Energy Ltd. (TSE:NVA – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is C$15.03.

NVA has been the topic of a number of research reports. ATB Capital raised their price target on NuVista Energy from C$15.00 to C$15.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. CIBC raised their price target on NuVista Energy from C$15.75 to C$16.25 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. National Bankshares dropped their price target on NuVista Energy from C$15.00 to C$14.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on NuVista Energy from C$15.00 to C$16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 15th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price target on NuVista Energy from C$18.00 to C$14.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 19th.

In other NuVista Energy news, Senior Officer Kevin Garth Asman sold 101,867 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$12.12, for a total transaction of C$1,234,628.04. In other NuVista Energy news, Senior Officer Kevin Garth Asman sold 101,867 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$12.12, for a total transaction of C$1,234,628.04. Also, Senior Officer Jonathan Andrew Wright sold 14,350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$11.35, for a total value of C$162,872.50. 22.81% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NuVista Energy stock opened at C$11.35 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of C$2.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.88, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 2.84. NuVista Energy has a 12 month low of C$9.59 and a 12 month high of C$13.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.00. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$10.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$11.92.

NuVista Energy Ltd., an oil and natural gas company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas reserves in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. It primarily focuses on the condensate rich Montney formation in the Wapiti and Pipestone areas of the Alberta Deep Basin.

