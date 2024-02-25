NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) Price Target Raised to $620.00

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) had its price target increased by DA Davidson from $410.00 to $620.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Marketbeat reports. DA Davidson currently has a neutral rating on the computer hardware maker’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $740.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $750.00 to $795.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday. Piper Sandler Companies lifted their target price on shares of NVIDIA to $850.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $825.00 to $850.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $691.00 to $911.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, NVIDIA has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $820.03.

NVIDIA Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:NVDA opened at $788.17 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.97 trillion, a P/E ratio of 66.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.69. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $597.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $504.73. The company has a quick ratio of 3.06, a current ratio of 4.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. NVIDIA has a 12-month low of $222.97 and a 12-month high of $823.94.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The computer hardware maker reported $5.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.21 by $0.95. The business had revenue of $22.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.40 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 48.85% and a return on equity of 93.61%. NVIDIA’s revenue for the quarter was up 265.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.65 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that NVIDIA will post 19.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 6th will be given a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 5th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.02%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 1.34%.

Insider Buying and Selling at NVIDIA

In other NVIDIA news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 36,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $546.95, for a total value of $19,690,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,134,583 shares in the company, valued at $620,560,171.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other NVIDIA news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 36,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $546.95, for a total value of $19,690,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,134,583 shares in the company, valued at $620,560,171.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 35,648 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $542.93, for a total transaction of $19,354,368.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,189,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $645,588,833.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 154,998 shares of company stock worth $79,705,222 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 3.99% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On NVIDIA

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NVDA. Guardian Capital Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Guardian Capital Advisors LP now owns 541 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $283,000 after buying an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC now owns 1,013 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $502,000 after buying an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. American National Bank raised its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. American National Bank now owns 5,563 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $2,755,000 after buying an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 640 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $317,000 after buying an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lodestar Private Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Lodestar Private Asset Management LLC now owns 1,652 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $818,000 after buying an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. 64.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NVIDIA Company Profile

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

