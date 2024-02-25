NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) Price Target Raised to $795.00 at Morgan Stanley

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) had its price target raised by Morgan Stanley from $750.00 to $795.00 in a research note released on Thursday, MarketBeat reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the computer hardware maker’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on NVDA. Mizuho upped their price objective on NVIDIA from $825.00 to $850.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday. TD Cowen upped their price objective on NVIDIA from $700.00 to $900.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on NVIDIA from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. DA Davidson began coverage on NVIDIA in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. They set a neutral rating and a $410.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities restated a buy rating and set a $1,100.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $820.03.

Get NVIDIA alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on NVDA

NVIDIA Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of NVDA opened at $788.17 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $597.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $504.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 3.06 and a current ratio of 4.17. The company has a market capitalization of $1.97 trillion, a PE ratio of 66.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.69. NVIDIA has a fifty-two week low of $222.97 and a fifty-two week high of $823.94.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The computer hardware maker reported $5.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.21 by $0.95. The company had revenue of $22.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.40 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 93.61% and a net margin of 48.85%. NVIDIA’s revenue was up 265.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.65 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that NVIDIA will post 19.04 EPS for the current year.

NVIDIA Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 6th will be given a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 5th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.02%. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is 1.34%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other NVIDIA news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 10,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $481.60, for a total value of $5,008,640.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 979,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $471,693,969.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other NVIDIA news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 10,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $481.60, for a total value of $5,008,640.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 979,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $471,693,969.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 36,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $546.95, for a total transaction of $19,690,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,134,583 shares in the company, valued at approximately $620,560,171.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 154,998 shares of company stock valued at $79,705,222 over the last quarter. Insiders own 3.99% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On NVIDIA

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 204,507,567 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $101,276,237,000 after purchasing an additional 827,368 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 3.0% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 47,459,414 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $20,022,108,000 after purchasing an additional 1,403,401 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $14,606,369,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 20.2% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 27,533,756 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $4,023,783,000 after purchasing an additional 4,621,002 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 3.6% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 26,311,434 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $11,445,211,000 after purchasing an additional 910,009 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.79% of the company’s stock.

About NVIDIA

(Get Free Report)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.