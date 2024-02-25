O Dell Group LLC Boosts Position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

O Dell Group LLC lifted its stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,317 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the period. O Dell Group LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $391,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. O ROURKE & COMPANY Inc raised its position in Chevron by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter. O ROURKE & COMPANY Inc now owns 1,744 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $294,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in Chevron by 11.2% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 209,492 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $35,325,000 after buying an additional 21,110 shares during the last quarter. Operose Advisors LLC raised its position in Chevron by 853.4% during the 3rd quarter. Operose Advisors LLC now owns 2,231 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $376,000 after buying an additional 1,997 shares during the last quarter. PGIM Custom Harvest LLC purchased a new position in Chevron during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $300,000. Finally, Paragon Private Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Chevron by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. Paragon Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,011 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $845,000 after buying an additional 299 shares during the last quarter. 68.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CVX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Chevron from $194.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Scotiabank lowered shares of Chevron from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $170.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $184.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, January 8th. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Chevron from $200.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 30th. Finally, Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Chevron from $215.00 to $195.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Chevron currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $181.53.

Chevron Price Performance

CVX traded down $0.77 on Friday, hitting $154.66. 6,561,628 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,940,700. Chevron Co. has a fifty-two week low of $139.62 and a fifty-two week high of $172.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $149.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $154.05. The stock has a market cap of $291.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.61, a P/E/G ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.13.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $3.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.19 by $0.26. Chevron had a net margin of 10.63% and a return on equity of 15.24%. The company had revenue of $47.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $50.93 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $4.09 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post 13.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Chevron Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 11th. Investors of record on Friday, February 16th will be issued a $1.63 dividend. This is a boost from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.51. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.22%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 57.39%.

Chevron Profile

(Free Report)

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

