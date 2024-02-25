O Dell Group LLC Boosts Stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG)

O Dell Group LLC increased its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Free Report) by 2.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 871,341 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,774 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF comprises approximately 13.3% of O Dell Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its largest position. O Dell Group LLC owned approximately 0.24% of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF worth $43,794,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 15,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,323,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Emerald Advisors LLC grew its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Emerald Advisors LLC now owns 8,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $406,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the period. Barclays PLC raised its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Apella Capital LLC raised its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Apella Capital LLC now owns 48,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,449,000 after buying an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 23.8% during the 1st quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the period.

Get SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA SPLG traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $59.72. 7,685,405 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,902,398. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $56.97 and a 200 day moving average of $53.67. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $44.75 and a 1 year high of $60.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.41 and a beta of 1.00.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Profile

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.