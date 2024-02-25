O Dell Group LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

O Dell Group LLC lowered its stake in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) by 21.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 546 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 149 shares during the quarter. O Dell Group LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $216,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of MA. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new stake in shares of Mastercard during the first quarter worth $25,000. GeoWealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Mastercard in the second quarter valued at $26,000. Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Mastercard in the third quarter valued at $27,000. Bollard Group LLC purchased a new position in Mastercard in the second quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Barometer Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Mastercard in the third quarter valued at $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.94% of the company’s stock.

Mastercard Stock Performance

NYSE:MA traded up $1.86 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $473.42. The stock had a trading volume of 1,764,216 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,535,974. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $441.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.02, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.08. Mastercard Incorporated has a twelve month low of $340.21 and a twelve month high of $475.17. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $440.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $414.79.

Mastercard ( NYSE:MA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The credit services provider reported $3.18 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.08 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $6.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.46 billion. Mastercard had a net margin of 44.60% and a return on equity of 191.22%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.65 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Mastercard Incorporated will post 14.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mastercard declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Tuesday, December 5th that allows the company to buyback $11.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the credit services provider to purchase up to 2.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Mastercard Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 9th will be given a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 8th. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.56%. Mastercard’s payout ratio is currently 22.32%.

Insider Activity at Mastercard

In related news, insider Ajay Bhalla sold 98 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $439.52, for a total value of $43,072.96. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 6,235 shares in the company, valued at $2,740,407.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Mastercard news, insider Ajay Bhalla sold 98 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $439.52, for a total value of $43,072.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,740,407.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Craig Vosburg sold 13,542 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $460.06, for a total transaction of $6,230,132.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 46,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,388,649.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 30,540 shares of company stock worth $13,542,519 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently commented on MA shares. Tigress Financial increased their target price on Mastercard from $476.00 to $495.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 7th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Mastercard in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $510.00 price objective on shares of Mastercard in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Mastercard from $425.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt started coverage on Mastercard in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Mastercard currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $471.85.

Mastercard Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. The company offers integrated products and value-added services for account holders, merchants, financial institutions, digital partners, businesses, governments, and other organizations, such as programs that enable issuers to provide consumers with credits to defer payments; payment products and solutions that allow its customers to access funds in deposit and other accounts; prepaid programs services; and commercial credit, debit, and prepaid payment products and solutions.

