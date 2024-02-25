O Dell Group LLC Increases Stock Position in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX)

O Dell Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Free Report) by 28.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,754 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,061 shares during the quarter. O Dell Group LLC’s holdings in Blackstone were worth $509,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Halpern Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Blackstone by 327.1% during the 3rd quarter. Halpern Financial Inc. now owns 252 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares during the period. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new position in Blackstone in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Family CFO Inc purchased a new position in Blackstone in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. purchased a new position in Blackstone in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Provence Wealth Management Group purchased a new position in Blackstone in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. 63.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Ruth Porat acquired 232 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $127.08 per share, for a total transaction of $29,482.56. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 34,225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,349,313. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Blackstone news, insider John G. Finley sold 49,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.93, for a total value of $6,268,570.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 393,143 shares in the company, valued at $50,294,783.99. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Ruth Porat acquired 232 shares of Blackstone stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $127.08 per share, with a total value of $29,482.56. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 34,225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,349,313. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 83,352 shares of company stock worth $10,668,224 in the last three months. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently commented on BX shares. Oppenheimer cut Blackstone from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 11th. UBS Group upped their price objective on Blackstone from $134.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on shares of Blackstone in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Blackstone from $95.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Blackstone from $127.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $117.81.

Blackstone Stock Down 1.7 %

Shares of BX traded down $2.18 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $125.11. 3,380,434 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,382,495. Blackstone Inc. has a 52 week low of $76.19 and a 52 week high of $133.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The company’s 50 day moving average is $125.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $112.08. The company has a market capitalization of $88.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.37, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.52.

Blackstone (NYSE:BX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The asset manager reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.16. Blackstone had a return on equity of 17.30% and a net margin of 17.34%. The business had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.48 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.07 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Blackstone Inc. will post 4.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Blackstone Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 12th. Investors of record on Monday, February 5th were paid a dividend of $0.94 per share. This is a boost from Blackstone’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 2nd. Blackstone’s dividend payout ratio is 205.46%.

Blackstone Company Profile

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

Further Reading

