O Dell Group LLC Raises Position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

O Dell Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,552 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 279 shares during the quarter. Home Depot comprises about 0.6% of O Dell Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. O Dell Group LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $1,980,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in Home Depot in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in shares of Home Depot during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Studio Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new position in shares of Home Depot in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Institutional investors own 68.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Home Depot stock traded up $0.62 on Friday, reaching $371.96. The stock had a trading volume of 3,398,308 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,896,440. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $354.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $326.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.94, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 1.35. The Home Depot, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $274.26 and a fifty-two week high of $374.24. The stock has a market cap of $370.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.98.

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.77 by $0.05. Home Depot had a net margin of 9.92% and a return on equity of 1,452.22%. The business had revenue of $34.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.64 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.30 earnings per share. Home Depot’s revenue was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.4 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 7th will be paid a $2.25 dividend. This represents a $9.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 6th. This is an increase from Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.09. Home Depot’s payout ratio is currently 55.36%.

In related news, EVP William D. Bastek sold 1,612 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $313.90, for a total transaction of $506,006.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 17,966 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,639,527.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.19% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Oppenheimer cut shares of Home Depot from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $380.00 price objective on shares of Home Depot in a report on Wednesday. TD Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $350.00 to $415.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Home Depot from $333.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded Home Depot from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $311.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $360.46.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

