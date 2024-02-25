O Dell Group LLC Sells 297 Shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

O Dell Group LLC lowered its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report) by 7.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,930 shares of the company’s stock after selling 297 shares during the quarter. O Dell Group LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $278,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 115.2% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 353 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the period. Howe & Rusling Inc. raised its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 209.8% in the 3rd quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 508 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 464.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 525 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 432 shares in the last quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, WestHill Financial Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 106.3% in the 3rd quarter. WestHill Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 619 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF stock traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $77.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,188,354 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,816,969. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $66.67 and a 1-year high of $78.14. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $76.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $73.44. The company has a market cap of $51.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.88.

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

