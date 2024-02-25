O Dell Group LLC Sells 737 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

O Dell Group LLC trimmed its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 3.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 19,935 shares of the company’s stock after selling 737 shares during the period. O Dell Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $872,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pacific Center for Financial Services bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the first quarter worth about $25,000. VitalStone Financial LLC bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Castleview Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 307.2% in the 2nd quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 596 shares during the period. Finally, West Branch Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Price Performance

Shares of VEA traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $48.85. The stock had a trading volume of 7,736,353 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,338,543. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.64. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $41.48 and a twelve month high of $48.91. The firm has a market cap of $120.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 0.89.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

