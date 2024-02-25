O Neil Global Advisors Inc. Acquires New Holdings in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

O Neil Global Advisors Inc. bought a new position in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 13,596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,276,000. CrowdStrike makes up about 2.1% of O Neil Global Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CRWD. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in shares of CrowdStrike in the first quarter worth approximately $654,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike during the first quarter worth approximately $2,930,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 4.3% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 2,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $666,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 37.3% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 2,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $643,000 after purchasing an additional 769 shares during the period. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 14.4% during the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 2,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $658,000 after purchasing an additional 369 shares during the period. 63.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CrowdStrike Stock Performance

CrowdStrike stock traded up $0.58 on Friday, hitting $311.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,965,240 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,159,312. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $287.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $220.12. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $115.30 and a one year high of $338.45.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CrowdStrike ( NASDAQ:CRWD Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 28th. The company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.08. CrowdStrike had a negative net margin of 0.42% and a positive return on equity of 1.11%. The company had revenue of $786.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $777.30 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.20) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post 0.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. JMP Securities raised their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $235.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $222.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $315.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of CrowdStrike from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $203.00 to $304.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, Guggenheim lifted their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $274.00 to $358.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $259.47.

Insider Activity

In related news, President Michael Sentonas sold 26,652 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.00, for a total transaction of $6,289,872.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 344,316 shares in the company, valued at approximately $81,258,576. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other CrowdStrike news, Director Denis Oleary sold 4,040 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.32, for a total transaction of $962,812.80. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,876 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,400,368.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, President Michael Sentonas sold 26,652 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.00, for a total transaction of $6,289,872.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 344,316 shares in the company, valued at $81,258,576. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 258,550 shares of company stock worth $67,168,751. Corporate insiders own 5.68% of the company’s stock.

CrowdStrike Profile

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered protection across endpoints and cloud workloads, identity, and data. It offers corporate workload security, security and vulnerability management, managed security services, IT operations management, threat intelligence services, identity protection, and log management.

