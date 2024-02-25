O Neil Global Advisors Inc. Buys New Shares in Duolingo, Inc. (NYSE:DUOL)

O Neil Global Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Duolingo, Inc. (NYSE:DUOL – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 3,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $621,000. Duolingo accounts for 0.6% of O Neil Global Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Duolingo by 20.2% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $289,000 after buying an additional 292 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its holdings in Duolingo by 7.5% in the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 58,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,742,000 after purchasing an additional 4,105 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Duolingo by 5.7% during the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 287,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,684,000 after purchasing an additional 15,589 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Duolingo by 205.9% during the 3rd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 4,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $752,000 after purchasing an additional 3,051 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Duolingo by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 366,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,775,000 after purchasing an additional 17,097 shares in the last quarter. 76.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:DUOL traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $177.13. 392,637 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 492,529. The company has a current ratio of 3.49, a quick ratio of 3.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm has a market cap of $7.44 billion, a PE ratio of -656.04 and a beta of 0.72. Duolingo, Inc. has a twelve month low of $86.36 and a twelve month high of $245.87. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $202.59 and its 200-day moving average is $182.32.

In related news, insider Severin Hacker sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.62, for a total value of $1,786,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 72 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,860.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other news, General Counsel Stephen C. Chen sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total transaction of $380,000.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 35,033 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,656,270. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Severin Hacker sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.62, for a total value of $1,786,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 72 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,860.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 154,000 shares of company stock valued at $31,990,740 over the last quarter. 19.85% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts recently commented on DUOL shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Duolingo from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $160.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on Duolingo from $160.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $217.00 target price on shares of Duolingo in a research report on Monday, November 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Duolingo presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $176.78.

Duolingo, Inc operates as a mobile learning platform in the United States, China, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers courses in 40 different languages, including Spanish, English, French, German, Italian, Portuguese, Japanese, and Chinese through its Duolingo app. It also provides a digital language proficiency assessment exam.

