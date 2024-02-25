O Neil Global Advisors Inc. Buys Shares of 8,751 Rivian Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIVN)

O Neil Global Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Rivian Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIVN – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 8,751 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock, valued at approximately $212,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in RIVN. CenterBook Partners LP bought a new stake in shares of Rivian Automotive during the 3rd quarter worth about $4,473,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Rivian Automotive by 9.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 55,827,991 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock valued at $930,094,000 after acquiring an additional 4,924,020 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. boosted its position in Rivian Automotive by 448.0% in the third quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 229,347 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock valued at $5,569,000 after buying an additional 187,495 shares in the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in Rivian Automotive during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,806,000. Finally, Forsta AP Fonden acquired a new position in Rivian Automotive during the 3rd quarter worth about $3,054,000. 62.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Rivian Automotive alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on RIVN shares. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Rivian Automotive from $18.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. DA Davidson dropped their price target on shares of Rivian Automotive from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Rivian Automotive from $30.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Rivian Automotive from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $20.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price target on Rivian Automotive from $40.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.45.

Insider Transactions at Rivian Automotive

In related news, CFO Claire Mcdonough sold 2,946 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.20, for a total value of $47,725.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 155,749 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,523,133.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Rivian Automotive Stock Performance

RIVN traded down $1.38 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $10.07. 123,712,640 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 38,966,496. The company has a quick ratio of 3.64, a current ratio of 4.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.64 billion, a PE ratio of -1.75 and a beta of 2.07. The company’s 50-day moving average is $18.02 and its 200 day moving average is $19.11. Rivian Automotive, Inc. has a 52 week low of $10.06 and a 52 week high of $28.06.

About Rivian Automotive

(Free Report)

Rivian Automotive, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles and accessories. The company offers five-passenger pickup trucks and seven-passenger sports utility vehicles. It provides Rivian Commercial Vehicle platform for Electric Delivery Van with collaboration with Amazon.com, Inc The company sells its products directly to customers in the consumer and commercial markets.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RIVN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rivian Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIVN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Rivian Automotive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rivian Automotive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.