O Neil Global Advisors Inc. Invests $484,000 in Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS)

O Neil Global Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 3,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $484,000. Zscaler makes up 0.4% of O Neil Global Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Zscaler by 0.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,611,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,836,586,000 after acquiring an additional 68,301 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Zscaler by 4.7% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,862,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,581,000 after acquiring an additional 84,440 shares during the period. Champlain Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in Zscaler by 15.7% during the second quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,787,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,439,000 after acquiring an additional 242,435 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Zscaler by 5.3% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,307,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,918,000 after acquiring an additional 65,451 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Zscaler by 40.7% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,219,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,498,000 after acquiring an additional 353,112 shares during the period. 46.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Zscaler alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $220.00 price target on shares of Zscaler in a report on Tuesday, November 28th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Zscaler from $245.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Zscaler from $190.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Zscaler in a report on Thursday, January 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $311.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on Zscaler from $245.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Zscaler presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $216.34.

Zscaler Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ZS traded up $9.08 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $235.23. The stock had a trading volume of 3,217,339 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,196,545. The company has a quick ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $232.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $190.05. Zscaler, Inc. has a 52-week low of $84.93 and a 52-week high of $259.61.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 27th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $496.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $473.36 million. Zscaler had a negative return on equity of 21.39% and a negative net margin of 9.54%. Zscaler’s quarterly revenue was up 39.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.47) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Zscaler, Inc. will post -0.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Zscaler news, Director Karen Blasing sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.90, for a total transaction of $1,756,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 40,372 shares in the company, valued at $10,129,334.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Karen Blasing sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.90, for a total transaction of $1,756,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 40,372 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,129,334.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Ajay Mangal sold 55,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.90, for a total value of $10,829,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 21,511,041 shares in the company, valued at $4,235,523,972.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 146,652 shares of company stock worth $30,907,722 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 19.20% of the company’s stock.

About Zscaler

(Free Report)

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company offers Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, workloads, IoT, and OT devices secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to managed applications hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Zscaler Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zscaler and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.