O Neil Global Advisors Inc. Makes New $235,000 Investment in Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH)

O Neil Global Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $235,000.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Molina Healthcare during the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new position in shares of Molina Healthcare during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Molina Healthcare during the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Molina Healthcare during the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in shares of Molina Healthcare by 85.9% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.11% of the company’s stock.
Insider Buying and Selling
In other Molina Healthcare news, CFO Mark Lowell Keim sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $386.56, for a total transaction of $5,798,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 36,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,121,423.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Mark Lowell Keim sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $386.56, for a total value of $5,798,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 36,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,121,423.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Richard M. Schapiro sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $401.05, for a total transaction of $401,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,207 shares in the company, valued at $4,494,567.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 17,046 shares of company stock valued at $6,592,447. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Molina Healthcare Stock Performance
Molina Healthcare stock traded up $2.49 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $406.77. 226,814 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 389,908. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.54. Molina Healthcare, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $256.19 and a fifty-two week high of $407.85. The company has a market capitalization of $23.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.45. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $373.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $351.46.
Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $4.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.31 by $0.07. Molina Healthcare had a net margin of 3.20% and a return on equity of 32.34%. The firm had revenue of $9.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.35 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $4.10 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Molina Healthcare, Inc. will post 23.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
About Molina Healthcare
Molina Healthcare, Inc provides managed healthcare services to low-income families and individuals under the Medicaid and Medicare programs and through the state insurance marketplaces. It operates in four segments, Medicaid, Medicare, Marketplace, and Other. The company served in across 19 states. The company was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Long Beach, California.
