O Neil Global Advisors Inc. Makes New $827,000 Investment in Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA)

O Neil Global Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 10,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $827,000. Okta accounts for 0.7% of O Neil Global Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Okta by 1.7% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,079,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $800,697,000 after purchasing an additional 237,961 shares during the period. Champlain Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in Okta by 41.7% during the second quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 4,159,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $288,428,000 after acquiring an additional 1,224,405 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Okta by 2.8% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,214,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,289,000 after acquiring an additional 59,516 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Okta during the fourth quarter worth about $99,063,000. Finally, Whale Rock Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Okta by 114.1% during the second quarter. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC now owns 1,428,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,057,000 after acquiring an additional 761,082 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.52% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Okta

In other news, CAO Shibu Ninan sold 1,144 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.33, for a total transaction of $95,329.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 8,525 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $710,388.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CAO Shibu Ninan sold 1,144 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.33, for a total transaction of $95,329.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 8,525 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $710,388.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Todd Mckinnon sold 7,449 shares of Okta stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.33, for a total value of $620,725.17. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 43,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,583,689.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 22,243 shares of company stock worth $1,857,374. Corporate insiders own 7.36% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently issued reports on OKTA. Susquehanna began coverage on Okta in a research note on Friday, December 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. TD Cowen reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $74.00 price objective (down previously from $100.00) on shares of Okta in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. JMP Securities began coverage on Okta in a research note on Monday, November 27th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $90.00 price objective on shares of Okta in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $110.00 price objective on shares of Okta in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Okta currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $88.58.

Okta Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of OKTA traded up $0.94 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $83.24. The stock had a trading volume of 1,465,754 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,619,204. Okta, Inc. has a 12 month low of $65.04 and a 12 month high of $92.38. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $85.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $79.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company has a market capitalization of $13.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.10 and a beta of 0.94.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 29th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.14. Okta had a negative return on equity of 7.53% and a negative net margin of 21.40%. The business had revenue of $584.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $560.58 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($1.09) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Okta, Inc. will post -2.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Okta Company Profile

Okta, Inc provides identity solutions for enterprises, small and medium-sized businesses, universities, non-profits, and government agencies in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta's, a suite of products and services is used to manage and secure identities, such as Universal Directory, a cloud-based system of record to store and secure user, application, and device profiles for an organization; Single Sign-On that enables users to access applications in the cloud or on-premise from various devices; Adaptive Multi-Factor Authentication provides a layer of security for cloud, mobile, Web applications, and data; Lifecycle Management that enables IT organizations or developers to manage a user's identity throughout its lifecycle; API Access Management that enables organizations to secure APIs; Access Gateway enables organizations to extend the Workforce Identity Cloud; Advanced Server Access to manage and secure cloud infrastructure; and Okta Identity Governance, an identity access management and identity governance solutions.

