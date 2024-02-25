O Neil Global Advisors Inc. Makes New Investment in Nextracker Inc. (NASDAQ:NXT)

O Neil Global Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Nextracker Inc. (NASDAQ:NXT – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 10,559 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $424,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of NXT. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Nextracker during the second quarter worth about $34,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in shares of Nextracker during the first quarter worth about $55,000. Trium Capital LLP bought a new position in shares of Nextracker during the third quarter worth about $101,000. Strs Ohio bought a new position in Nextracker in the 3rd quarter valued at about $104,000. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in Nextracker in the 3rd quarter valued at about $155,000. Institutional investors own 44.28% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on NXT. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Nextracker from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Nextracker from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Nextracker from $56.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Nextracker from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, Roth Mkm raised their price objective on shares of Nextracker from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $53.78.

Nextracker Price Performance

NASDAQ:NXT traded up $0.46 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $57.94. The stock had a trading volume of 3,498,638 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,200,640. The business’s 50 day moving average is $49.37 and its 200 day moving average is $42.67. Nextracker Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $28.24 and a fifty-two week high of $61.45. The stock has a market cap of $7.91 billion and a P/E ratio of 30.98.

Nextracker (NASDAQ:NXT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.51. Nextracker had a negative return on equity of 5.98% and a net margin of 4.48%. The company had revenue of $710.43 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $615.53 million. Equities analysts expect that Nextracker Inc. will post 2.18 EPS for the current year.

Nextracker Profile

Nextracker Inc, an energy solutions company, provides solar tracker and software solutions for utility-scale and ground-mounted distributed generation solar projects worldwide. The company offers tracking solutions, which includes NX Horizon, a solar tracking solution; NX Gemini, a two-in-portrait format tracker, which holds two rows of solar panels along the central support beam; and NX Horizon-XTR, a terrain-following tracker designed to expand the addressable market for trackers on sites with sloped, uneven, and challenging terrain.

