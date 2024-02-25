O Neil Global Advisors Inc. Takes $305,000 Position in Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB)

O Neil Global Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 6,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $305,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in Tenable in the first quarter valued at $25,000. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Tenable in the third quarter valued at $27,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Tenable by 81.0% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 354 shares during the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Tenable in the second quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. purchased a new stake in Tenable in the third quarter valued at $138,000. 88.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Tenable news, COO Mark C. Thurmond sold 2,501 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.02, for a total transaction of $100,090.02. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 45,324 shares in the company, valued at $1,813,866.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Tenable news, COO Mark C. Thurmond sold 2,501 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.02, for a total value of $100,090.02. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 45,324 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,813,866.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Amit Yoran sold 5,673 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.02, for a total transaction of $227,033.46. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 291,532 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,667,110.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 73,096 shares of company stock worth $3,384,675. 4.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Stephens boosted their price target on shares of Tenable from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Wedbush lifted their price objective on shares of Tenable from $50.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Tenable from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Tenable from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $46.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Tenable from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.63.

Tenable Price Performance

TENB traded up $0.38 on Friday, hitting $47.58. 704,002 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,252,290. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 1.62. The business’s fifty day moving average is $47.32 and its 200 day moving average is $44.43. Tenable Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $33.85 and a fifty-two week high of $53.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.56 billion, a P/E ratio of -69.97 and a beta of 0.96.

Tenable Profile

Tenable Holdings, Inc provides cyber exposure solutions for in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. Its platforms include Tenable.io, a cloud-delivered software as a service that provides organizations with a risk-based view of traditional and modern attack surfaces; Tenable.cs, a cloud-native cloud security solutions for security teams to continuously assess the security posture; Tenable.io Web Application Scanning, which provides scanning for modern web applications; Tenable Lumin Exposure View, a measurement tool; and Tenable.asm, an external attack surface management solution.

Featured Stories

