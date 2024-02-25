O Neil Global Advisors Inc. Takes $555,000 Position in AppFolio, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPF)

O Neil Global Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in AppFolio, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPF – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 3,040 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $555,000. AppFolio comprises 0.5% of O Neil Global Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new stake in AppFolio during the 3rd quarter valued at $33,062,000. Jump Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of AppFolio in the 3rd quarter worth $1,005,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in shares of AppFolio in the 2nd quarter worth $201,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of AppFolio by 175.1% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,541 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,012,000 after buying an additional 3,527 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of AppFolio by 199.8% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 12,773 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,199,000 after buying an additional 8,513 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 48.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com cut AppFolio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 21st. KeyCorp lifted their target price on AppFolio from $240.00 to $254.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on AppFolio from $228.00 to $237.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. BTIG Research assumed coverage on AppFolio in a report on Friday, January 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $215.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $241.00 price target on shares of AppFolio in a report on Friday, January 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $237.40.

Shares of NASDAQ APPF traded up $6.07 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $236.31. 272,943 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 330,383. AppFolio, Inc. has a 1-year low of $113.58 and a 1-year high of $242.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7,879.63 and a beta of 0.81. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $198.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $190.65.

AppFolio (NASDAQ:APPF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The software maker reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.29. AppFolio had a negative return on equity of 8.58% and a net margin of 0.44%. The firm had revenue of $171.83 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $162.80 million. On average, research analysts expect that AppFolio, Inc. will post 2.66 earnings per share for the current year.

AppFolio, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud business management solutions for the real estate industry in the United States. The company provides a cloud-based platform that enables users to automate and optimize common workflows; tools that assist with leasing, maintenance, and accounting; and other technology and services offered by third parties.

