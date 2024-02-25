O ROURKE & COMPANY Inc Acquires 691 Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

O ROURKE & COMPANY Inc increased its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 6.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,624 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 691 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF makes up 1.8% of O ROURKE & COMPANY Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. O ROURKE & COMPANY Inc’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $2,469,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wit LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the second quarter worth about $12,316,516,000. Power Corp of Canada bought a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Hoey Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 170.0% during the third quarter. Hoey Investments Inc. now owns 135 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the third quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, LWM Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the third quarter worth about $34,000.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:VTI traded up $0.17 during trading on Friday, hitting $252.00. 2,855,952 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,393,845. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 52 week low of $190.18 and a 52 week high of $252.92. The company has a market cap of $355.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $241.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $226.67.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

