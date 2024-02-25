O ROURKE & COMPANY Inc Acquires 881 Shares of VanEck Agribusiness ETF (NYSEARCA:MOO)

O ROURKE & COMPANY Inc grew its holdings in VanEck Agribusiness ETF (NYSEARCA:MOO – Free Report) by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,812 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 881 shares during the period. O ROURKE & COMPANY Inc owned about 0.07% of VanEck Agribusiness ETF worth $694,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in MOO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of VanEck Agribusiness ETF by 91.1% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $946,000 after acquiring an additional 4,315 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in shares of VanEck Agribusiness ETF by 66.0% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 37,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,925,000 after purchasing an additional 14,934 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of VanEck Agribusiness ETF by 34.0% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $350,000 after purchasing an additional 850 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of VanEck Agribusiness ETF by 275.4% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $470,000 after purchasing an additional 3,305 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Agribusiness ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $303,000.

VanEck Agribusiness ETF Stock Performance

Shares of MOO traded up $0.23 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $72.78. The stock had a trading volume of 36,739 shares, compared to its average volume of 66,385. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $73.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $76.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $960.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.53 and a beta of 0.93. VanEck Agribusiness ETF has a fifty-two week low of $69.93 and a fifty-two week high of $90.80.

About VanEck Agribusiness ETF

Market Vectors Agribusiness ETF (the Fund) replicates as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the DAXglobal Agribusiness Index (DXAG). DXAG, calculated by Deutsche Borse AG, is a modified market capitalization-weighted index consisting of publicly traded companies engaged in the agriculture business that are traded on global exchanges.

