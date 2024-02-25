O ROURKE & COMPANY Inc Buys New Position in SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF (NYSEARCA:BILS)

O ROURKE & COMPANY Inc bought a new position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF (NYSEARCA:BILS – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 2,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $260,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northwest Capital Management Inc purchased a new position in SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $40,000. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF by 2,105.3% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 419 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $50,000.

SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF Price Performance

Shares of BILS traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $99.35. The stock had a trading volume of 249,274 shares, compared to its average volume of 368,659. The company’s 50-day moving average is $99.22 and its 200 day moving average is $99.25. SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF has a 12-month low of $98.89 and a 12-month high of $99.62.

SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF Company Profile

The SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF (BILS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of US Treasury bills with maturities between 3-12 months. BILS was launched on Sep 23, 2020 and is managed by State Street.

