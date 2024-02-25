O ROURKE & COMPANY Inc Has $415,000 Holdings in The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG)

O ROURKE & COMPANY Inc cut its stake in The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG – Free Report) by 5.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,746 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 764 shares during the period. O ROURKE & COMPANY Inc’s holdings in The Carlyle Group were worth $415,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Toroso Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Carlyle Group by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 16,518 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $493,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares during the period. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. increased its position in The Carlyle Group by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. now owns 10,158 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $325,000 after acquiring an additional 370 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in The Carlyle Group by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 16,797 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $507,000 after acquiring an additional 372 shares in the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd increased its position in The Carlyle Group by 13.3% in the 4th quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 3,775 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $113,000 after acquiring an additional 442 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its position in The Carlyle Group by 125.5% in the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 814 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 453 shares in the last quarter. 55.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have weighed in on CG. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of The Carlyle Group from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. TD Cowen assumed coverage on shares of The Carlyle Group in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $42.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of The Carlyle Group from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. JMP Securities lifted their price target on shares of The Carlyle Group from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of The Carlyle Group from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.93.

Insider Buying and Selling at The Carlyle Group

In other The Carlyle Group news, major shareholder Carlyle Group Inc. acquired 190,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $12.95 per share, for a total transaction of $2,460,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 1,066,189 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,807,147.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 27.00% of the company’s stock.

The Carlyle Group Stock Down 0.8 %

CG traded down $0.35 during trading on Friday, reaching $44.64. The company had a trading volume of 1,864,387 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,486,719. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 2.94 and a quick ratio of 2.92. The Carlyle Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $25.20 and a 12 month high of $46.00. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $41.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.90. The company has a market cap of $16.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -26.41, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.77.

The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.08. The Carlyle Group had a negative net margin of 20.53% and a positive return on equity of 19.10%. The firm had revenue of $896.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $860.68 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.01 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that The Carlyle Group Inc. will post 3.84 EPS for the current year.

The Carlyle Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 23rd will be paid a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 22nd. The Carlyle Group’s payout ratio is currently -82.84%.

About The Carlyle Group

(Free Report)

The Carlyle Group Inc is an investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. Within direct investments, it specializes in management-led/ Leveraged buyouts, privatizations, divestitures, strategic minority equity investments, structured credit, global distressed and corporate opportunities, small and middle market, equity private placements, consolidations and buildups, senior debt, mezzanine and leveraged finance, and venture and growth capital financings, seed/startup, early venture, emerging growth, turnaround, mid venture, late venture, PIPES.

