O ROURKE & COMPANY Inc Purchases 1,069 Shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

O ROURKE & COMPANY Inc increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) by 23.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,533 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,069 shares during the period. O ROURKE & COMPANY Inc’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $860,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of VIG. Financial Freedom LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Provence Wealth Management Group purchased a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Sawyer & Company Inc purchased a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 185.5% during the second quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meitav Investment House Ltd. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:VIG traded up $0.51 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $178.77. 795,117 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,251,444. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 12-month low of $146.17 and a 12-month high of $179.28. The business has a 50-day moving average of $172.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $164.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $76.36 billion, a PE ratio of 20.10 and a beta of 0.85.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Profile

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

