O ROURKE & COMPANY Inc Purchases New Position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

O ROURKE & COMPANY Inc acquired a new position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 3,037 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $215,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 115.2% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 353 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 209.8% in the third quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 464.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 432 shares in the last quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the third quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, WestHill Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 106.3% in the third quarter. WestHill Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHD traded up $0.09 on Friday, hitting $77.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,188,354 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,816,969. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $66.67 and a 12-month high of $78.14. The company has a market capitalization of $51.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.88. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $76.50 and a 200-day moving average of $73.44.

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

