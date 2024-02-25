O ROURKE & COMPANY Inc Raises Stock Holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

O ROURKE & COMPANY Inc grew its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report) by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 9,203 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 636 shares during the quarter. O ROURKE & COMPANY Inc’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $951,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Operose Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 0.3% in the third quarter. Operose Advisors LLC now owns 555,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,442,000 after acquiring an additional 1,628 shares during the period. Pegasus Partners Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $389,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Certified Advisory Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 6.6% in the third quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 112,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,844,000 after acquiring an additional 6,996 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 4.6% in the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 5,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $603,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares during the period.

Shares of VYM stock traded up $0.26 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $115.56. The stock had a trading volume of 772,989 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,207,722. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a twelve month low of $98.40 and a twelve month high of $115.97. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $112.28 and its 200 day moving average is $107.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.09 billion, a PE ratio of 13.80 and a beta of 0.84.

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

