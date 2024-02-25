O ROURKE & COMPANY Inc Sells 120 Shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:VIOO)

O ROURKE & COMPANY Inc decreased its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:VIOO – Free Report) by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,418 shares of the company’s stock after selling 120 shares during the quarter. O ROURKE & COMPANY Inc’s holdings in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF were worth $386,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Shepherd Kaplan Krochuk LLC increased its position in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Shepherd Kaplan Krochuk LLC now owns 5,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $944,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its position in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC increased its position in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC now owns 3,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF by 16.3% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the period. Finally, MUFG Americas Holdings Corp acquired a new stake in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000.

Get Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF alerts:

Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

NYSEARCA:VIOO traded up $0.42 on Friday, reaching $97.57. 82,771 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 134,448. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 1.15. The company’s 50 day moving average is $97.04 and its 200-day moving average is $91.64. Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF has a 1-year low of $80.90 and a 1-year high of $101.17.

About Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF

The Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF (VIOO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Small Cap 600 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 600 small-cap US stocks selected by an S&P Committee. VIOO was launched on Sep 7, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.