O ROURKE & COMPANY Inc Sells 188 Shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVOO)

O ROURKE & COMPANY Inc cut its stake in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVOO – Free Report) by 2.5% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 7,358 shares of the company’s stock after selling 188 shares during the period. O ROURKE & COMPANY Inc’s holdings in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF were worth $622,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $287,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF by 21.7% in the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 17,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,519,000 after buying an additional 3,206 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF by 1.9% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 158,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,356,000 after buying an additional 2,885 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF in the third quarter worth $239,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF by 33.7% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 71,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,021,000 after buying an additional 17,962 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF stock traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $96.70. 40,110 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 68,725. The company has a market cap of $1.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.00 and a beta of 1.13. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $93.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $88.52. Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF has a 12-month low of $78.54 and a 12-month high of $96.97.

The Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF (IVOO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Mid Cap 400 index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of mid-cap US companies. IVOO was launched on Sep 9, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

