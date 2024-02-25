O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Has $28.85 Million Position in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) by 20.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 333,004 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 88,157 shares during the quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC owned 0.13% of Discover Financial Services worth $28,848,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in DFS. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Discover Financial Services during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Discover Financial Services during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Discover Financial Services during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Discover Financial Services by 180.0% during the 4th quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 350 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,240,500,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the period. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in shares of Discover Financial Services during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.63% of the company’s stock.

Get Discover Financial Services alerts:

Discover Financial Services Trading Up 1.4 %

DFS opened at $121.71 on Friday. Discover Financial Services has a twelve month low of $79.04 and a twelve month high of $127.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. The company has a fifty day moving average of $109.40 and a 200-day moving average of $96.80. The stock has a market cap of $30.43 billion, a PE ratio of 10.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.43.

Discover Financial Services Dividend Announcement

Discover Financial Services ( NYSE:DFS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.50 by ($0.96). Discover Financial Services had a return on equity of 21.81% and a net margin of 14.30%. The firm had revenue of $4.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.10 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.77 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Discover Financial Services will post 11.22 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 21st. Discover Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.89%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Discover Financial Services from $116.00 to $104.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Discover Financial Services from $140.00 to $111.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Discover Financial Services from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $105.00 to $133.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Discover Financial Services from $139.00 to $121.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Discover Financial Services from $127.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Discover Financial Services has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $119.78.

View Our Latest Analysis on DFS

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Discover Financial Services news, CFO John Greene sold 35,191 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.51, for a total value of $3,748,193.41. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 18,592 shares in the company, valued at $1,980,233.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Discover Financial Services Company Profile

(Free Report)

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, provides digital banking products and services, and payment services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Digital Banking and Payment Services. The Digital Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending; and direct-to-consumer deposit products comprising savings accounts, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, IRA certificates of deposit, IRA savings accounts and checking accounts, and sweep accounts.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Discover Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Discover Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.