O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Has $46.76 Million Stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG – Free Report) by 18.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 659,375 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 101,341 shares during the quarter. The Hartford Financial Services Group accounts for 0.7% of O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC owned about 0.22% of The Hartford Financial Services Group worth $46,756,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Selway Asset Management bought a new position in The Hartford Financial Services Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Quarry LP bought a new position in The Hartford Financial Services Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 85.7% during the 2nd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 520 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new position in The Hartford Financial Services Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 63.7% during the 1st quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 627 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.81% of the company’s stock.

The Hartford Financial Services Group Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of NYSE HIG opened at $95.88 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $28.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.87. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $85.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $77.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.32. The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $64.25 and a 52-week high of $96.10.

The Hartford Financial Services Group Announces Dividend

The Hartford Financial Services Group ( NYSE:HIG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 2nd. The insurance provider reported $3.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.44 by $0.62. The firm had revenue of $6.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.84 billion. The Hartford Financial Services Group had a net margin of 10.21% and a return on equity of 19.82%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.31 earnings per share. Analysts expect that The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 9.99 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 4th will be paid a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 1st. The Hartford Financial Services Group’s payout ratio is currently 23.53%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

HIG has been the subject of several analyst reports. Roth Mkm lifted their price target on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $97.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $77.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, The Hartford Financial Services Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $90.60.

Insider Buying and Selling at The Hartford Financial Services Group

In other The Hartford Financial Services Group news, CEO Christopher Swift sold 69,248 shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.09, for a total value of $5,407,576.32. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 170,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,289,356.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other The Hartford Financial Services Group news, CEO Christopher Swift sold 69,248 shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.09, for a total value of $5,407,576.32. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 170,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,289,356.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Allison G. Niderno sold 1,332 shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.74, for a total transaction of $119,533.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 630 shares in the company, valued at approximately $56,536.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 353,578 shares of company stock valued at $29,434,234. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The Hartford Financial Services Group Company Profile

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc provides insurance and financial services to individual and business customers in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its Commercial Lines segment offers insurance coverages, including workers' compensation, property, automobile, general and professional liability, package business, umbrella, fidelity and surety, marine, livestock, and reinsurance through regional offices, branches, sales and policyholder service centers, independent retail agents and brokers, wholesale agents, and reinsurance brokers.

