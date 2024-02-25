O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Purchases 21,110 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 11.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 209,492 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 21,110 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $35,325,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CVX. Picton Mahoney Asset Management purchased a new stake in Chevron during the third quarter worth $26,000. Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV raised its stake in Chevron by 80.0% in the 3rd quarter. Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV now owns 180 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. purchased a new stake in Chevron in the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Chevron during the first quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Legacy Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Chevron in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. 68.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Chevron alerts:

Chevron Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of CVX stock opened at $154.66 on Friday. Chevron Co. has a 12 month low of $139.62 and a 12 month high of $172.88. The stock has a market cap of $291.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.61, a P/E/G ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $149.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $154.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Chevron Increases Dividend

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $3.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.19 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $47.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $50.93 billion. Chevron had a return on equity of 15.24% and a net margin of 10.63%. Chevron’s quarterly revenue was down 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $4.09 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post 13.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 11th. Investors of record on Friday, February 16th will be issued a dividend of $1.63 per share. This is an increase from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.51. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.22%. Chevron’s payout ratio is 57.39%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have issued reports on CVX shares. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $184.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, January 8th. TD Cowen downgraded Chevron from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $170.00 to $150.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Chevron from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. Scotiabank downgraded shares of Chevron from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $170.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Chevron from $215.00 to $195.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Chevron currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $181.53.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Chevron

Chevron Company Profile

(Free Report)

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Chevron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chevron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.