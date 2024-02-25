Oak Associates Ltd. OH Acquires 340 Shares of Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH)

Oak Associates Ltd. OH raised its holdings in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH – Free Report) by 0.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 93,438 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the period. Oak Associates Ltd. OH’s holdings in Amphenol were worth $7,848,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of APH. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its stake in Amphenol by 6.0% during the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 2,217 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $186,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC raised its holdings in Amphenol by 1.5% during the third quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 8,773 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $737,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust raised its holdings in Amphenol by 0.4% during the third quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 29,555 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,482,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its holdings in Amphenol by 4.4% during the third quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 3,055 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $257,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in Amphenol by 1.8% during the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 7,626 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $648,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Amphenol alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have weighed in on APH. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Amphenol from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Amphenol from $107.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Amphenol from $100.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Amphenol in a report on Friday, January 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $117.00 target price for the company. Finally, Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Amphenol from $97.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Amphenol currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $102.11.

Amphenol Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:APH opened at $107.47 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.47 billion, a PE ratio of 34.56, a P/E/G ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 1.30. Amphenol Co. has a twelve month low of $72.00 and a twelve month high of $107.69. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $100.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $91.28.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The electronics maker reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $3.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.16 billion. Amphenol had a net margin of 15.36% and a return on equity of 23.94%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.78 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Amphenol Co. will post 3.26 EPS for the current year.

Amphenol Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 19th will be given a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 18th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.82%. Amphenol’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.30%.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Lance E. D’amico sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.75, for a total value of $1,571,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 25,700 shares in the company, valued at $2,692,075. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Craig A. Lampo sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.67, for a total value of $10,467,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 147,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,391,200.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Lance E. D’amico sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.75, for a total transaction of $1,571,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 25,700 shares in the company, valued at $2,692,075. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 285,000 shares of company stock worth $29,633,250. 2.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Amphenol Company Profile

(Free Report)

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Harsh Environment Solutions, Communications Solutions, and Interconnect and Sensor Systems.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Amphenol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amphenol and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.