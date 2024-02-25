Oak Associates Ltd. OH Cuts Stock Holdings in The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG)

Oak Associates Ltd. OH decreased its stake in shares of The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG – Free Report) by 23.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 23,717 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,333 shares during the quarter. Oak Associates Ltd. OH’s holdings in The Ensign Group were worth $2,204,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new position in The Ensign Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $50,020,000. Capital Research Global Investors increased its position in The Ensign Group by 30.6% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 1,829,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,651,000 after purchasing an additional 428,435 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in The Ensign Group by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,552,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $911,838,000 after purchasing an additional 299,626 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its position in The Ensign Group by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 6,409,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $576,893,000 after purchasing an additional 288,585 shares during the period. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in The Ensign Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,252,000. Institutional investors own 93.02% of the company’s stock.

Get The Ensign Group alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have commented on ENSG shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of The Ensign Group from $112.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of The Ensign Group from $127.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $119.20.

The Ensign Group Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of The Ensign Group stock opened at $124.25 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $116.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $105.39. The company has a market cap of $7.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.95, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The Ensign Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $85.50 and a 52-week high of $124.75.

The Ensign Group (NASDAQ:ENSG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17. The company had revenue of $980.38 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $975.13 million. The Ensign Group had a net margin of 5.61% and a return on equity of 17.84%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that The Ensign Group, Inc. will post 4.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Ensign Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Sunday, December 31st were paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.19%. This is a boost from The Ensign Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 28th. The Ensign Group’s payout ratio is presently 6.56%.

Insider Buying and Selling at The Ensign Group

In related news, Director Daren Shaw sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.67, for a total value of $718,020.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 31,375 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,754,646.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Daren Shaw sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.67, for a total value of $718,020.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 31,375 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,754,646.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Christopher R. Christensen sold 10,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.56, for a total transaction of $1,269,648.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 147,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,328,344. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 74,782 shares of company stock worth $8,832,443. Company insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

The Ensign Group Profile

(Free Report)

The Ensign Group, Inc provides skilled nursing, senior living, and rehabilitative services. It operates through two segments: Skilled Services and Standard Bearer. The company's Skilled Services segment engages in the operation of skilled nursing facilities and rehabilitation therapy services for patients with chronic conditions, prolonged illness, and the elderly; and offers nursing facilities including specialty care, such as on-site dialysis, ventilator care, cardiac, and pulmonary management, as well as standard services comprising room and board, special nutritional programs, social services, recreational activities, entertainment, and other services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ENSG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for The Ensign Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Ensign Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.