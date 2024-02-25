Oak Associates Ltd. OH Cuts Stock Position in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN)

Oak Associates Ltd. OH lowered its stake in shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN – Free Report) by 10.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,147 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after selling 877 shares during the period. Oak Associates Ltd. OH’s holdings in Illumina were worth $981,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Illumina by 31.7% in the 3rd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 12,446 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $1,709,000 after buying an additional 2,999 shares during the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. boosted its stake in Illumina by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 2,584 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $355,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in Illumina by 32.5% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 49,178 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $6,751,000 after buying an additional 12,055 shares during the last quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Illumina by 10.5% in the 3rd quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC now owns 4,048 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $556,000 after buying an additional 384 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in Illumina by 133.7% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 99,315 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $13,634,000 after buying an additional 56,819 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.17% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ILMN. Wolfe Research began coverage on Illumina in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $175.00 price objective on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Illumina from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 15th. TD Cowen lowered Illumina from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $144.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. HSBC lowered Illumina from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Illumina from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $166.95.

Shares of ILMN opened at $133.00 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $139.28 and a 200-day moving average of $134.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Illumina, Inc. has a 52 week low of $89.00 and a 52 week high of $238.55.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The life sciences company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.13. Illumina had a positive return on equity of 2.20% and a negative net margin of 25.78%. The company had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.14 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Illumina, Inc. will post 1 EPS for the current year.

Illumina, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets life science tools and integrated systems for large-scale analysis of genetic variation and function. It operates through Core Illumina and GRAIL segments. The company offers sequencing and array-based instruments and consumables, which include reagents, flow cells, and library preparation; and whole-genome sequencing kits, which sequence entire genomes of any size and complexity, and targeted resequencing kits, which sequence exomes, specific genes, and RNA or other genomic regions of interest.

