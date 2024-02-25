Oak Associates Ltd. OH Has $63.35 Million Stake in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Oak Associates Ltd. OH reduced its position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Free Report) by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,178,285 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 6,155 shares during the period. Cisco Systems accounts for approximately 5.3% of Oak Associates Ltd. OH’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Oak Associates Ltd. OH’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $63,345,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CORDA Investment Management LLC. boosted its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 15.0% in the 2nd quarter. CORDA Investment Management LLC. now owns 24,745 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,280,000 after purchasing an additional 3,225 shares during the last quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 48.1% in the 3rd quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 71,385 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $3,838,000 after purchasing an additional 23,194 shares during the last quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 64,136 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $3,448,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares during the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 349,827 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $18,100,000 after purchasing an additional 2,414 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GHE LLC boosted its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. GHE LLC now owns 34,431 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,851,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares during the last quarter. 72.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:CSCO opened at $48.86 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.37. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.95. The company has a market cap of $197.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.90. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $45.56 and a 52-week high of $58.19.

Cisco Systems ( NASDAQ:CSCO Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The network equipment provider reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $12.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.71 billion. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 33.01% and a net margin of 23.49%. Cisco Systems’s quarterly revenue was down 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.76 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 4th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 3rd. This is an increase from Cisco Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is 47.42%.

CSCO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barclays lifted their target price on Cisco Systems from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Cisco Systems in a report on Thursday, February 15th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $52.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group lifted their target price on Cisco Systems from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. StockNews.com lowered Cisco Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, Melius Research reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 target price on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Monday, January 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.36.

In other Cisco Systems news, Director Mark Garrett sold 899 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.88, for a total transaction of $43,044.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Cisco Systems news, Director Mark Garrett sold 899 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.88, for a total transaction of $43,044.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Richard Scott Herren sold 106,321 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.02, for a total value of $5,318,176.42. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 345,994 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,306,619.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 120,836 shares of company stock valued at $6,042,021 over the last 90 days. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points and controllers; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

