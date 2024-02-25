Oak Associates Ltd. OH Invests $1.92 Million in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Oak Associates Ltd. OH bought a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 3,791 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,919,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. DMC Group LLC lifted its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 16.5% during the 3rd quarter. DMC Group LLC now owns 592 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $300,000 after buying an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Montchanin Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Montchanin Asset Management LLC now owns 4,550 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,374,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Check Capital Management Inc. CA acquired a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 3rd quarter valued at $219,000. Tower Bridge Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Bridge Advisors now owns 33,046 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $16,727,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the period. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 7,323.0% in the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 56,860 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $29,667,000 after purchasing an additional 56,094 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.06% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Thermo Fisher Scientific

In other news, Director Debora L. Spar sold 164 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $546.97, for a total transaction of $89,703.08. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $660,192.79. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Debora L. Spar sold 164 shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $546.97, for a total value of $89,703.08. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $660,192.79. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Michael A. Boxer sold 14,566 shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $562.00, for a total transaction of $8,186,092.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,901 shares in the company, valued at $7,250,362. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 30,277 shares of company stock valued at $16,886,384. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of TMO stock opened at $564.71 on Friday. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 12-month low of $415.60 and a 12-month high of $593.17. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $543.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $513.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The company has a market capitalization of $218.19 billion, a PE ratio of 36.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.80.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The medical research company reported $5.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.64 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $10.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.73 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 18.78% and a net margin of 13.99%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $5.40 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 21.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Thermo Fisher Scientific announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, November 14th that authorizes the company to repurchase $4.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the medical research company to buy up to 2.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. This is a boost from Thermo Fisher Scientific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.28%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 9.06%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TMO has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research report on Monday, December 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $610.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $670.00 price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $592.00 to $642.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $530.00 to $575.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $596.00.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Thermo Fisher Scientific

Thermo Fisher Scientific Company Profile

(Free Report)

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and biopharma services in the United States and internationally. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases; and solutions include biosciences, genetic sciences, clinical next-generation sequencing, bio production to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

Further Reading

