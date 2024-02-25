Oak Associates Ltd. OH Reduces Stock Holdings in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Oak Associates Ltd. OH lowered its stake in shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Free Report) by 3.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 45,685 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,469 shares during the quarter. Oak Associates Ltd. OH’s holdings in Paychex were worth $5,269,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PAYX. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in shares of Paychex during the first quarter worth approximately $269,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its position in shares of Paychex by 35.7% during the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 5,455 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $747,000 after acquiring an additional 1,436 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in shares of Paychex by 118.3% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 91,985 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $12,554,000 after acquiring an additional 49,851 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC purchased a new position in shares of Paychex during the first quarter worth approximately $1,019,000. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC purchased a new position in shares of Paychex during the first quarter worth approximately $237,000. 72.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Paychex alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently weighed in on PAYX. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Paychex from $124.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Paychex from $126.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $130.00 price objective on shares of Paychex in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Paychex in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $120.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Paychex from $130.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $123.17.

Paychex Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:PAYX opened at $124.64 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.23. Paychex, Inc. has a 1 year low of $104.09 and a 1 year high of $129.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.70, a PEG ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 0.95. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $121.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $119.59.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, December 21st. The business services provider reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.27 billion. Paychex had a return on equity of 46.37% and a net margin of 31.62%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.99 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Paychex, Inc. will post 4.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Paychex Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 13th will be issued a $0.89 dividend. This represents a $3.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 12th. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio is presently 79.11%.

Paychex declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Friday, January 19th that authorizes the company to buyback $400.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the business services provider to purchase up to 0.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Paychex news, VP Mark Anthony Bottini sold 15,481 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.53, for a total value of $1,865,924.93. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 82,690 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,966,625.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Paychex news, VP Mark Anthony Bottini sold 15,481 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.53, for a total transaction of $1,865,924.93. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 82,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,966,625.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director David J. S. Flaschen sold 16,031 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.79, for a total transaction of $1,920,353.49. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $644,829.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 11.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Paychex

(Free Report)

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States, Europe, and India. It offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PAYX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Paychex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paychex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.