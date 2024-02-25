Oak Associates Ltd. OH Sells 873 Shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Oak Associates Ltd. OH trimmed its position in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) by 0.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 128,638 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 873 shares during the period. Amgen makes up about 2.9% of Oak Associates Ltd. OH’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Oak Associates Ltd. OH’s holdings in Amgen were worth $34,573,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in AMGN. Roundview Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Amgen by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 8,383 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,027,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Amgen by 39.2% during the 1st quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 2,297 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $555,000 after buying an additional 647 shares during the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new stake in Amgen in the 1st quarter valued at $219,000. First Western Trust Bank acquired a new stake in Amgen in the 1st quarter valued at $334,000. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Amgen by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,688 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $5,970,000 after purchasing an additional 513 shares in the last quarter. 74.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other Amgen news, SVP Nancy A. Grygiel sold 2,096 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.03, for a total value of $572,270.88. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 10,874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,968,928.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Check Out Our Latest Analysis on AMGN
Amgen Stock Performance
Shares of AMGN stock opened at $289.18 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.14, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.65. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $298.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $277.83. Amgen Inc. has a one year low of $211.71 and a one year high of $329.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $154.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.15, a PEG ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.62.
Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The medical research company reported $4.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.66 by $0.05. Amgen had a net margin of 23.83% and a return on equity of 154.27%. The firm had revenue of $8.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.13 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $4.09 earnings per share. Amgen’s revenue was up 19.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Amgen Inc. will post 19.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Amgen Increases Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 16th will be issued a $2.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $9.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.11%. This is a boost from Amgen’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.13. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 72.06%.
Amgen Company Profile
Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Amgen
- Investing In Automotive Stocks
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 2/19 – 2/23
- Stock Analyst Ratings and Canadian Analyst Ratings
- How to invest in apparel stocks
- What is a SEC Filing?
- Stock ideas from the 2024 Microcap Conference
Receive News & Ratings for Amgen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amgen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.