Oaktree Capital Management LP Cuts Stock Position in Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust (NYSE:EFT)

Oaktree Capital Management LP trimmed its holdings in Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust (NYSE:EFT – Free Report) by 16.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 349,427 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 69,624 shares during the period. Oaktree Capital Management LP’s holdings in Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust were worth $4,301,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EFT. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 87,518 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,077,000 after purchasing an additional 3,511 shares during the period. CSS LLC IL raised its stake in Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust by 16.6% during the 2nd quarter. CSS LLC IL now owns 31,819 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $372,000 after acquiring an additional 4,539 shares in the last quarter. GraniteShares Advisors LLC raised its stake in Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. GraniteShares Advisors LLC now owns 130,371 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,605,000 after acquiring an additional 5,002 shares in the last quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust by 86.6% in the 3rd quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 44,039 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $542,000 after buying an additional 20,441 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust by 36.0% during the third quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 79,720 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $981,000 after buying an additional 21,090 shares in the last quarter.

Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE EFT opened at $13.18 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $12.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.45. Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust has a one year low of $11.09 and a one year high of $13.44.

Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust Announces Dividend

Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust Profile

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 22nd will be paid a $0.118 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 21st. This represents a $1.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.74%.

Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It invests in fixed income securities operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in senior, secured floating rate loans.

