Oaktree Capital Management LP Purchases New Stake in Golden Star Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:GODN)

Oaktree Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Golden Star Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:GODN – Free Report) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,036,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Golden Star Acquisition during the 3rd quarter valued at $124,000. Wealthspring Capital LLC purchased a new position in Golden Star Acquisition during the 3rd quarter valued at $187,000. Tuttle Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Golden Star Acquisition during the 3rd quarter valued at $258,000. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Golden Star Acquisition during the 3rd quarter valued at $604,000. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Golden Star Acquisition in the 2nd quarter worth about $738,000. 53.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Golden Star Acquisition Price Performance

NASDAQ:GODN opened at $10.54 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $10.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.38. Golden Star Acquisition Co. has a 1-year low of $10.14 and a 1-year high of $10.55.

About Golden Star Acquisition

Golden Star Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

