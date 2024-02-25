Oaktree Capital Management LP Sells 2,661,073 Shares of Azul S.A. (NYSE:AZUL)

Oaktree Capital Management LP lowered its position in Azul S.A. (NYSE:AZUL – Free Report) by 62.7% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,580,850 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,661,073 shares during the period. Oaktree Capital Management LP’s holdings in Azul were worth $13,580,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Azul by 83.9% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in Azul during the 1st quarter worth about $3,449,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in Azul by 10.9% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 58,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $885,000 after purchasing an additional 5,761 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Azul by 74.0% during the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 8,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,000 after purchasing an additional 3,753 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in Azul by 52.9% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 52,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $798,000 after purchasing an additional 18,329 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 1.56% of the company’s stock.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Azul from $18.30 to $15.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Azul currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $12.40.

Shares of NYSE AZUL opened at $7.03 on Friday. Azul S.A. has a fifty-two week low of $3.82 and a fifty-two week high of $13.86. The business has a 50-day moving average of $8.44 and a 200-day moving average of $8.79.

Azul (NYSE:AZUL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, December 11th. The company reported ($0.64) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.38) by ($0.26). The company had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $995.49 million. Research analysts anticipate that Azul S.A. will post -2.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Azul SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides scheduled air transportation services in Brazil. As of December 31, 2022, the company operated approximately 1,000 daily departures to 158 destinations through a network of 300 non-stop routes with an operating fleet of 177 aircraft and a passenger contractual fleet of 194 aircraft.

